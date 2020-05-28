Market cap of Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] reaches 2.59B – now what?

Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ: PZZA] gained 6.15% on the last trading session, reaching $78.76 price per share at the time. Papa John’s International Inc. represents 32.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.59 billion with the latest information. PZZA stock price has been found in the range of $71.35 to $79.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, PZZA reached a trading volume of 1862124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PZZA shares is $71.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PZZA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Papa John’s International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price from $64 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Papa John’s International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on PZZA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Papa John’s International Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PZZA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for PZZA in the course of the last twelve months was 143.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PZZA stock

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, PZZA shares gained by 11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PZZA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.78 for Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.98, while it was recorded at 77.78 for the last single week of trading, and 59.92 for the last 200 days.

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.02. Papa John’s International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for PZZA is now 7.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.43. Additionally, PZZA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 174.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA] managed to generate an average of $295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.49.Papa John’s International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Papa John’s International Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PZZA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Papa John’s International Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Papa John’s International Inc. [PZZA]

There are presently around $2,525 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PZZA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 3,814,132, which is approximately 16.56% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,557,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.98 million in PZZA stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $220.19 million in PZZA stock with ownership of nearly 14.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Papa John’s International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Papa John’s International Inc. [NASDAQ:PZZA] by around 5,642,897 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 5,351,747 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 23,043,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,037,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PZZA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,498,017 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,898,674 shares during the same period.