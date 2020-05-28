Market cap of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] reaches 5.44B – now what?

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] price surged by 2.35 percent to reach at $0.76. A sum of 3108930 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.10M shares. HollyFrontier Corporation shares reached a high of $33.23 and dropped to a low of $32.05 until finishing in the latest session at $33.06.

The one-year HFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.94. The average equity rating for HFC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HFC shares is $36.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for HollyFrontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $51 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for HollyFrontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $36, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HFC stock. On February 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HFC shares from 64 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HollyFrontier Corporation is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for HFC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HFC Stock Performance Analysis:

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.22. With this latest performance, HFC shares gained by 11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.97, while it was recorded at 31.71 for the last single week of trading, and 42.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HollyFrontier Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.14. HollyFrontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for HFC is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.70. Additionally, HFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] managed to generate an average of $189,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.HollyFrontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

HFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HollyFrontier Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HollyFrontier Corporation go to -10.67%.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,398 million, or 86.70% of HFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,999,624, which is approximately 0.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,904,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $481.43 million in HFC stocks shares; and TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $401.78 million in HFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HollyFrontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC] by around 14,375,905 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 17,122,276 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 104,671,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,169,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HFC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,971,824 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 3,511,771 shares during the same period.