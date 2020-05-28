Market Analysts see Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] falling to $35. Time to buy?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [NYSE: RHP] jumped around 2.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.93 at the close of the session, up 7.00%. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stock is now -58.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RHP Stock saw the intraday high of $36.84 and lowest of $34.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.57, which means current price is +171.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, RHP reached a trading volume of 1095248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RHP shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $80 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.07.

How has RHP stock performed recently?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.31. With this latest performance, RHP shares gained by 17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.02, while it was recorded at 33.07 for the last single week of trading, and 69.08 for the last 200 days.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +19.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for RHP is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 413.55. Additionally, RHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 411.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] managed to generate an average of $120,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. go to 15.51%.

Insider trade positions for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP]

There are presently around $1,685 million, or 92.00% of RHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,324,674, which is approximately 0.557% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,948,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.19 million in RHP stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $75.59 million in RHP stock with ownership of nearly -2.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [NYSE:RHP] by around 10,105,593 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 8,747,126 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 31,320,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,173,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,948,020 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 3,607,904 shares during the same period.