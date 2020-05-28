Market Analysts see Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] falling to $45. Time to buy?

Highwoods Properties Inc. [NYSE: HIW] price surged by 2.18 percent to reach at $0.81. A sum of 1160304 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares.

The one-year HIW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.72. The average equity rating for HIW stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIW shares is $44.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Highwoods Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Highwoods Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $55, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on HIW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Highwoods Properties Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.71.

HIW Stock Performance Analysis:

Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.16. With this latest performance, HIW shares gained by 3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.85, while it was recorded at 35.49 for the last single week of trading, and 43.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Highwoods Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.26 and a Gross Margin at +33.30. Highwoods Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for HIW is now 2.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.82. Additionally, HIW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] managed to generate an average of $317,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

HIW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Highwoods Properties Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Highwoods Properties Inc. go to 8.00%.

Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,767 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,594,871, which is approximately 0.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,625,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $432.6 million in HIW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $266.42 million in HIW stock with ownership of nearly -2.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Highwoods Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Highwoods Properties Inc. [NYSE:HIW] by around 12,507,549 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 10,587,041 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 78,148,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,243,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIW stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,384,104 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,126,003 shares during the same period.