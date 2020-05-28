Market Analysts see Colfax Corporation [CFX] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Colfax Corporation [NYSE: CFX] jumped around 0.98 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.40 at the close of the session, up 3.45%. Colfax Corporation stock is now -19.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CFX Stock saw the intraday high of $29.72 and lowest of $28.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.30, which means current price is +140.39% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, CFX reached a trading volume of 1632841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colfax Corporation [CFX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFX shares is $29.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Colfax Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Colfax Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colfax Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CFX stock performed recently?

Colfax Corporation [CFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.29. With this latest performance, CFX shares gained by 19.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.40 for Colfax Corporation [CFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.59, while it was recorded at 27.44 for the last single week of trading, and 29.92 for the last 200 days.

Colfax Corporation [CFX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colfax Corporation [CFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.77 and a Gross Margin at +42.11. Colfax Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.25.

Return on Total Capital for CFX is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colfax Corporation [CFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.30. Additionally, CFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colfax Corporation [CFX] managed to generate an average of $558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Colfax Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Colfax Corporation [CFX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colfax Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colfax Corporation go to 4.46%.

Insider trade positions for Colfax Corporation [CFX]

There are presently around $3,384 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,560,767, which is approximately -0.036% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; COOKE & BIELER LP, holding 9,412,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.51 million in CFX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $233.19 million in CFX stock with ownership of nearly 2.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colfax Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Colfax Corporation [NYSE:CFX] by around 17,388,788 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 12,405,459 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 89,272,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,067,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,811,173 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,702,313 shares during the same period.