Market Analysts see Churchill Downs Incorporated [CHDN] gaining to $148. Time to buy?

Churchill Downs Incorporated [NASDAQ: CHDN] traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 10.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $141.50. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1171081 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Churchill Downs Incorporated stands at 5.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.70%.

The market cap for CHDN stock reached $5.40 billion, with 39.70 million shares outstanding and 34.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 541.87K shares, CHDN reached a trading volume of 1171081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Churchill Downs Incorporated [CHDN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHDN shares is $132.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHDN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Churchill Downs Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Churchill Downs Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $135, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on CHDN stock. On June 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CHDN shares from 108 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Downs Incorporated is set at 7.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHDN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has CHDN stock performed recently?

Churchill Downs Incorporated [CHDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.06. With this latest performance, CHDN shares gained by 45.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.14 for Churchill Downs Incorporated [CHDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.58, while it was recorded at 126.01 for the last single week of trading, and 122.60 for the last 200 days.

Churchill Downs Incorporated [CHDN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Churchill Downs Incorporated [CHDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Total Capital for CHDN is now 13.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Churchill Downs Incorporated [CHDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 295.12. Additionally, CHDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Churchill Downs Incorporated [CHDN] managed to generate an average of $25,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Churchill Downs Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Churchill Downs Incorporated [CHDN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Churchill Downs Incorporated posted 2.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Churchill Downs Incorporated go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Churchill Downs Incorporated [CHDN]

There are presently around $3,725 million, or 75.40% of CHDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHDN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,095,005, which is approximately 14.208% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,254,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $415.09 million in CHDN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $398.62 million in CHDN stock with ownership of nearly 59.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Churchill Downs Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Downs Incorporated [NASDAQ:CHDN] by around 4,015,902 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 3,378,698 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 21,818,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,212,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHDN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 845,605 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 753,084 shares during the same period.