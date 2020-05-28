KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE: VSLR] gained 2.77% or 0.2 points to close at $7.43 with a heavy trading volume of 1562752 shares. It opened the trading session at $7.42, the shares rose to $7.47 and dropped to $6.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VSLR points out that the company has recorded 6.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -134.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, VSLR reached to a volume of 1562752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSLR shares is $11.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSLR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vivint Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4.25 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Vivint Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on VSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivint Solar Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

Trading performance analysis for VSLR stock

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, VSLR shares gained by 25.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.32. Vivint Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.96.

Return on Total Capital for VSLR is now -10.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 799.04. Additionally, VSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 782.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] managed to generate an average of -$34,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Vivint Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vivint Solar Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -650.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSLR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vivint Solar Inc. [VSLR]

There are presently around $880 million, or 96.00% of VSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSLR stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 69,619,557, which is approximately -6.374% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,839,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.52 million in VSLR stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $29.18 million in VSLR stock with ownership of nearly 26.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivint Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Vivint Solar Inc. [NYSE:VSLR] by around 9,645,817 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 9,644,270 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 102,376,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,666,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSLR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,044,647 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 417,168 shares during the same period.