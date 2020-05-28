Friday, May 29, 2020
Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] stock Upgrade by Hovde Group analyst, price target now $42

By Edison Baldwin
0

Independent Bank Group Inc. [NASDAQ: IBTX] closed the trading session at $38.30 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.97, while the highest price level was $39.74. The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.92 percent and weekly performance of 23.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 866.48K shares, IBTX reached to a volume of 2704002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBTX shares is $35.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Independent Bank Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Independent Bank Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independent Bank Group Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.39.

IBTX stock trade performance evaluation

Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.91. With this latest performance, IBTX shares gained by 39.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.91, while it was recorded at 33.80 for the last single week of trading, and 46.32 for the last 200 days.

Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.06. Independent Bank Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.27.

Return on Total Capital for IBTX is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.07. Additionally, IBTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] managed to generate an average of $130,350 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Independent Bank Group Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independent Bank Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,112 million, or 75.00% of IBTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,215,237, which is approximately 2.729% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,943,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.58 million in IBTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $104.88 million in IBTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Independent Bank Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Independent Bank Group Inc. [NASDAQ:IBTX] by around 6,238,061 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 3,274,922 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 21,188,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,701,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBTX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,189,021 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,108,754 shares during the same period.

Previous articleEventbrite Inc. [EB] Revenue clocked in at $294.60 million, down -54.88% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleRaymond James slashes price target on Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] – find out why.

