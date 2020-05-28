HEICO Corporation [HEI] moved up 5.55: Why It’s Important

HEICO Corporation [NYSE: HEI] gained 5.55% or 5.53 points to close at $105.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1522090 shares. It opened the trading session at $109.00, the shares rose to $109.775 and dropped to $101.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HEI points out that the company has recorded -18.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -102.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, HEI reached to a volume of 1522090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HEICO Corporation [HEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEI shares is $89.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEICO Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for HEICO Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $70, while Vertical Research kept a Hold rating on HEI stock. On February 28, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HEI shares from 115 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEICO Corporation is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for HEI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for HEI stock

HEICO Corporation [HEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.80. With this latest performance, HEI shares gained by 33.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.56 for HEICO Corporation [HEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.18, while it was recorded at 96.58 for the last single week of trading, and 113.37 for the last 200 days.

HEICO Corporation [HEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEICO Corporation [HEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +42.83. HEICO Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.95.

Return on Total Capital for HEI is now 19.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEICO Corporation [HEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.72. Additionally, HEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEICO Corporation [HEI] managed to generate an average of $55,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.HEICO Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

HEICO Corporation [HEI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HEICO Corporation posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEICO Corporation go to 12.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HEICO Corporation [HEI]

There are presently around $3,584 million, or 70.20% of HEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,624,321, which is approximately -0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 22.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,793,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $377.88 million in HEI stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $198.63 million in HEI stock with ownership of nearly 862.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEICO Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in HEICO Corporation [NYSE:HEI] by around 8,031,505 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 7,332,537 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 20,611,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,976,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEI stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,728,499 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 1,872,468 shares during the same period.