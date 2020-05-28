For Yext Inc. [YEXT], Oppenheimer sees a drop to $21. What next?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] closed the trading session at $16.31 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.95, while the highest price level was $16.31. The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.11 percent and weekly performance of 15.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, YEXT reached to a volume of 1299862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $17.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $16 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

YEXT stock trade performance evaluation

Yext Inc. [YEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.92. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 32.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.64 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.18, while it was recorded at 15.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.96 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.49. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.67.

Return on Total Capital for YEXT is now -60.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.54. Additionally, YEXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] managed to generate an average of -$101,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yext Inc. [YEXT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yext Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yext Inc. go to 5.00%.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,249 million, or 71.30% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 10,683,923, which is approximately 0.92% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 9,517,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.15 million in YEXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $128.75 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly 0.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 6,872,005 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,308,128 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 69,719,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,900,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 622,855 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,688,508 shares during the same period.