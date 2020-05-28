For Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [SPB], Oppenheimer sees a rise to $80. What next?

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPB] gained 7.48% or 3.53 points to close at $50.75 with a heavy trading volume of 1041800 shares. It opened the trading session at $49.17, the shares rose to $51.85 and dropped to $48.875, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPB points out that the company has recorded -17.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -159.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 531.52K shares, SPB reached to a volume of 1041800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [SPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPB shares is $55.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $64 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stock. On November 20, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SPB shares from 103 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for SPB stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [SPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.49. With this latest performance, SPB shares gained by 32.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.52 for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [SPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.07, while it was recorded at 45.80 for the last single week of trading, and 51.95 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [SPB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [SPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +34.15. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.94.

Return on Total Capital for SPB is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [SPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.45. Additionally, SPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [SPB] managed to generate an average of -$14,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [SPB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. go to 5.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [SPB]

There are presently around $2,094 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,884,129, which is approximately -4.882% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,548,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.77 million in SPB stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $182.05 million in SPB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPB] by around 3,795,331 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 6,796,029 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 33,758,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,349,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 557,271 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,926,544 shares during the same period.