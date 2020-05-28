For J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT], Robert W. Baird sees a rise to $125. What next?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [NASDAQ: JBHT] traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 4.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $119.52. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1266100 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for JBHT stock reached $12.33 billion, with 105.99 million shares outstanding and 84.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 946.42K shares, JBHT reached a trading volume of 1266100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBHT shares is $104.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $118 to $103, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on JBHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBHT in the course of the last twelve months was 55.73.

How has JBHT stock performed recently?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.08. With this latest performance, JBHT shares gained by 14.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.25, while it was recorded at 110.73 for the last single week of trading, and 107.64 for the last 200 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +11.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for JBHT is now 21.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.65. Additionally, JBHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT] managed to generate an average of $17,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.70.J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. go to 5.55%.

Insider trade positions for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [JBHT]

There are presently around $9,022 million, or 76.90% of JBHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBHT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,337,183, which is approximately -9.6% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,496,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in JBHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $687.8 million in JBHT stock with ownership of nearly -1.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. [NASDAQ:JBHT] by around 5,678,638 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 7,636,033 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 65,448,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,763,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBHT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 965,646 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,267,546 shares during the same period.