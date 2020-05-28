For Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC], DA Davidson sees a rise to $23. What next?

Hancock Whitney Corporation [NASDAQ: HWC] traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 9.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.50. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1157422 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hancock Whitney Corporation stands at 6.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.18%.

The market cap for HWC stock reached $2.03 billion, with 87.19 million shares outstanding and 85.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, HWC reached a trading volume of 1157422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWC shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hancock Whitney Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Hancock Whitney Corporation stock. On December 13, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HWC shares from 44 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hancock Whitney Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.44.

How has HWC stock performed recently?

Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.73. With this latest performance, HWC shares gained by 15.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.03, while it was recorded at 20.52 for the last single week of trading, and 33.87 for the last 200 days.

Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.90. Hancock Whitney Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.88.

Return on Total Capital for HWC is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.71. Additionally, HWC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC] managed to generate an average of $77,813 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hancock Whitney Corporation posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hancock Whitney Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hancock Whitney Corporation [HWC]

There are presently around $1,440 million, or 79.00% of HWC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,078,199, which is approximately -3.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,849,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.79 million in HWC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $98.41 million in HWC stock with ownership of nearly 6.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hancock Whitney Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Hancock Whitney Corporation [NASDAQ:HWC] by around 4,066,433 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 8,434,080 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 54,299,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,799,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 921,981 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,831,213 shares during the same period.