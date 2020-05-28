For Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST], Craig Hallum sees a rise to $5. What next?

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TAST] traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 13.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.67. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1101357 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at 7.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.74%.

The market cap for TAST stock reached $249.85 million, with 50.64 million shares outstanding and 34.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, TAST reached a trading volume of 1101357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]?

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAST in the course of the last twelve months was 6.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has TAST stock performed recently?

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.08. With this latest performance, TAST shares gained by 48.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.62 for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.26 and a Gross Margin at +9.32. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.18.

Return on Total Capital for TAST is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.87. Additionally, TAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] managed to generate an average of -$1,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAST.

Insider trade positions for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]

There are presently around $101 million, or 48.20% of TAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAST stocks are: PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,856,321, which is approximately 4.877% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,680,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.02 million in TAST stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $10.41 million in TAST stock with ownership of nearly -1.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TAST] by around 1,822,986 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 10,360,202 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 12,444,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,628,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAST stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 516,675 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,257,103 shares during the same period.