Evercore ISI slashes price target on The Allstate Corporation [ALL] – find out why.

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.47%. Over the last 12 months, ALL stock rose by 2.78%. The one-year The Allstate Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.95. The average equity rating for ALL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.02 billion, with 317.40 million shares outstanding and 312.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, ALL stock reached a trading volume of 2693110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $116.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.10.

ALL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.68, while it was recorded at 95.54 for the last single week of trading, and 106.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Allstate Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.12. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.95.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now 20.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.76. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of $104,709 per employee.

ALL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Allstate Corporation posted 2.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to -0.43%.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,089 million, or 79.80% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,594,325, which is approximately 2.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,513,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.48 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -3.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 16,232,738 shares. Additionally, 579 investors decreased positions by around 19,143,125 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 210,118,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,494,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,135,288 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 1,535,696 shares during the same period.