Friday, May 29, 2020
type here...
Finance

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] stock Reiterated by FBR & Co. analyst, price target now $3.50

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Industry

why Cars.com Inc. [CARS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.75

Brandon Evans - 0
Cars.com Inc. plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.18 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

For Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK], BofA/Merrill sees a rise to $120. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Stanley Black & Decker Inc. gained 3.70% or 4.74 points to close at $132.84 with a heavy trading volume of 2658588 shares. It...
Read more
Finance

Alliance Global Partners lifts New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
New Age Beverages Corporation gained 5.16% on the last trading session, reaching $1.63 price per share at the time. New Age Beverages Corporation...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] reaches 485.30M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. price surged by 16.38 percent to reach at $0.94. A sum of 1306399 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more

Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ: EFOI] gained 4.29% on the last trading session, reaching $0.94 price per share at the time. Energy Focus Inc. represents 15.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.91 million with the latest information. EFOI stock price has been found in the range of $0.8211 to $0.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 714.63K shares, EFOI reached a trading volume of 1270651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Energy Focus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Focus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on EFOI stock. On May 12, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for EFOI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Focus Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for EFOI stock

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.33. With this latest performance, EFOI shares gained by 196.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.08 for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3957, while it was recorded at 0.7638 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4684 for the last 200 days.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.20 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Energy Focus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.03.

Return on Total Capital for EFOI is now -59.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.11. Additionally, EFOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] managed to generate an average of -$175,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Energy Focus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Focus Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Focus Inc. go to 35.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.30% of EFOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFOI stocks are: STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM with ownership of 545,283, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WEALTHTRUST AXIOM LLC, holding 290,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in EFOI stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.24 million in EFOI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Focus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ:EFOI] by around 503,800 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 126,987 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,324,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,955,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFOI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 498,606 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 96,787 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAmerican Financial Group Inc. [AFG] Revenue clocked in at $7.55 billion, down -38.89% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleCredit Suisse slashes price target on Unum Group [UNM] – find out why.

More articles

Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

Robert W. Baird lifts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. gained 2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $48.49 price per share at the time. Wyndham Hotels &...
Read more
Finance

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] Stock trading around $75.38 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $75.38 price per share at the time. Expeditors International of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

JP Morgan Downgrade Fastenal Company [FAST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fastenal Company closed the trading session at $40.54 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.325, while...
Read more
Market

Citigroup slashes price target on CarGurus Inc. [CARG] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CarGurus Inc. jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.64 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. CarGurus Inc....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category