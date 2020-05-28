Friday, May 29, 2020
type here...
Market

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $32

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Market

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. [BFAM] Stock trading around $117.58 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 7.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] reaches 3.67B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Xerox Holdings Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Industry

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] Stock trading around $49.79 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $49.79 on 05/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more
Companies

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] is -45.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Drive Shack Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] jumped around 1.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.15 at the close of the session, up 5.27%. DraftKings Inc. stock is now 228.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DKNG Stock saw the intraday high of $35.65 and lowest of $31.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.50, which means current price is +231.60% above from all time high which was touched on 05/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 15647558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $24 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $35, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.87. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 80.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 248.49% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.22 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.95, while it was recorded at 31.18 for the last single week of trading.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $1,050 million, or 10.60% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 3,960,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,314,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.29 million in DKNG stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $60.26 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 27,455,473 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 24,004,316 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 19,999,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,460,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,260,488 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 20,231,448 shares during the same period.

Previous articleWabtec Corporation [WAB] Revenue clocked in at $8.54 billion, down -17.79% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleRaymond James slashes price target on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] – find out why.

More articles

Market

Citigroup slashes price target on CarGurus Inc. [CARG] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CarGurus Inc. jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.64 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. CarGurus Inc....
Read more
Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Market

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is 14.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

JP Morgan Downgrade Fastenal Company [FAST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fastenal Company closed the trading session at $40.54 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.325, while...
Read more
Market

Citigroup slashes price target on CarGurus Inc. [CARG] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CarGurus Inc. jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.64 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. CarGurus Inc....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category