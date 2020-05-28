Domtar Corporation [UFS] is -41.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Domtar Corporation [NYSE: UFS] gained 2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $22.22 price per share at the time. Domtar Corporation represents 56.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.25 billion with the latest information. UFS stock price has been found in the range of $22.02 to $23.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 956.70K shares, UFS reached a trading volume of 1082039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Domtar Corporation [UFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFS shares is $28.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Domtar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Domtar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on UFS stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UFS shares from 36 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domtar Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for UFS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for UFS stock

Domtar Corporation [UFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.01. With this latest performance, UFS shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for Domtar Corporation [UFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.58, while it was recorded at 20.64 for the last single week of trading, and 31.86 for the last 200 days.

Domtar Corporation [UFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domtar Corporation [UFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.81 and a Gross Margin at +13.24. Domtar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.61.

Return on Total Capital for UFS is now 7.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Domtar Corporation [UFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.98. Additionally, UFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domtar Corporation [UFS] managed to generate an average of $8,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Domtar Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Domtar Corporation [UFS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Domtar Corporation posted 1.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Domtar Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Domtar Corporation [UFS]

There are presently around $1,122 million, or 98.30% of UFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UFS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,722,686, which is approximately -0.128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,671,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.17 million in UFS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $100.79 million in UFS stock with ownership of nearly -5.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domtar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Domtar Corporation [NYSE:UFS] by around 6,580,320 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 7,879,710 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 37,445,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,905,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UFS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,229,939 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,799,803 shares during the same period.