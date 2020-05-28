DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI] is 49.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DMPI] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.15 during the day while it closed the day at $1.03. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 46.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DMPI stock has inclined by 89.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.90% and gained 49.34% year-on date.

The market cap for DMPI stock reached $11.75 million, with 11.41 million shares outstanding and 11.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 253.61K shares, DMPI reached a trading volume of 2171607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

DMPI stock trade performance evaluation

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.93. With this latest performance, DMPI shares gained by 87.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.54 for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5560, while it was recorded at 0.9030 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6051 for the last 200 days.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DMPI is now -226.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -144.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI] managed to generate an average of -$473,425 per employee.DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DMPI.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of DMPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMPI stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 89,488, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 66,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.06 million in DMPI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.04 million in DMPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DMPI] by around 115,049 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,292,682 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,186,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMPI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 115,049 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,287,022 shares during the same period.