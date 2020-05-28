Friday, May 29, 2020
Credit Suisse slashes price target on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] surged by $1.28 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.39 during the day while it closed the day at $20.07. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 28.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEAS stock has declined by -27.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.28% and lost -36.71% year-on date.

The market cap for SEAS stock reached $1.54 billion, with 78.21 million shares outstanding and 50.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, SEAS reached a trading volume of 4050813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAS shares is $18.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $18 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on SEAS stock. On June 21, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SEAS shares from 31 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEAS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SEAS stock trade performance evaluation

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.08. With this latest performance, SEAS shares gained by 43.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.81, while it was recorded at 18.13 for the last single week of trading, and 25.42 for the last 200 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.40.

Return on Total Capital for SEAS is now 13.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 796.58. Additionally, SEAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 763.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] managed to generate an average of $20,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. go to 12.50%.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,514 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAS stocks are: HILL PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 27,205,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,396,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.19 million in SEAS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $116.61 million in SEAS stock with ownership of nearly 12.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS] by around 10,252,234 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 13,202,232 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 57,142,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,597,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,581,680 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,442,972 shares during the same period.

