Friday, May 29, 2020
Citigroup Inc. [C] fell -34.59% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin
Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] price surged by 8.49 percent to reach at $4.09. A sum of 42682369 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.49M shares. Citigroup Inc. shares reached a high of $52.39 and dropped to a low of $49.86 until finishing in the latest session at $52.26.

The one-year C stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.47. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $61.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 430.58.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.62. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.81 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.38, while it was recorded at 47.00 for the last single week of trading, and 64.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.12. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.85. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $96,420 per employee.

C Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 1.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -10.58%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79,001 million, or 80.40% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 183,089,768, which is approximately 2.283% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,428,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.63 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.55 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -3.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

688 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 94,960,690 shares. Additionally, 1,021 investors decreased positions by around 141,506,729 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 1,403,579,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,640,047,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,397,931 shares, while 318 institutional investors sold positions of 29,998,888 shares during the same period.

