Friday, May 29, 2020
type here...
Finance

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] moved up 7.72: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford
0
0

Must read

Companies

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. [NERV] Stock trading around $14.57 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.51% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Industry

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] is 7.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation gained 0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $76.25 price per share at the time. Booz Allen Hamilton...
Read more
Industry

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Stock trading around $59.93 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc. closed the trading session at $59.93 on 05/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.52,...
Read more
Finance

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell -11.19% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
NRG Energy Inc. slipped around -0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.30 at the close of the session, down -0.56%. NRG...
Read more

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] gained 7.72% on the last trading session, reaching $70.88 price per share at the time. Capital One Financial Corporation represents 457.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.65 billion with the latest information. COF stock price has been found in the range of $67.82 to $71.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 5830839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $76.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $111 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on COF stock. On October 25, 2019, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 141 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.64. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 19.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.85, while it was recorded at 63.86 for the last single week of trading, and 84.81 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.57. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.99. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $105,568 per employee.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corporation posted 3.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $27,172 million, or 91.50% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 44,067,496, which is approximately 8.832% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,608,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.97 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 0.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 374 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 30,841,281 shares. Additionally, 568 investors decreased positions by around 32,956,230 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 349,150,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,947,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,807,238 shares, while 184 institutional investors sold positions of 3,919,304 shares during the same period.

Previous articleNOW Inc. [DNOW] Stock trading around $7.91 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] falling to $41. Time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

Robert W. Baird lifts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. gained 2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $48.49 price per share at the time. Wyndham Hotels &...
Read more
Finance

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] Stock trading around $75.38 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $75.38 price per share at the time. Expeditors International of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

JP Morgan Downgrade Fastenal Company [FAST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fastenal Company closed the trading session at $40.54 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.325, while...
Read more
Market

Citigroup slashes price target on CarGurus Inc. [CARG] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CarGurus Inc. jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.64 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. CarGurus Inc....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category