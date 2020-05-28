C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] moved up 2.44: Why It’s Important

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] closed the trading session at $80.16 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.10, while the highest price level was $80.25. The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.51 percent and weekly performance of 5.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, CHRW reached to a volume of 2334216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRW shares is $72.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $74 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $75, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CHRW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHRW in the course of the last twelve months was 33.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CHRW stock trade performance evaluation

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, CHRW shares gained by 8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.94, while it was recorded at 78.36 for the last single week of trading, and 76.71 for the last 200 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.16 and a Gross Margin at +8.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Total Capital for CHRW is now 25.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.14. Additionally, CHRW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] managed to generate an average of $37,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.38.C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,494 million, or 92.60% of CHRW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHRW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,941,746, which is approximately 0.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,226,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $956.69 million in CHRW stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $840.25 million in CHRW stock with ownership of nearly 25.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRW] by around 10,738,813 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 15,152,566 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 95,434,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,325,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHRW stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,904,465 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,524,080 shares during the same period.