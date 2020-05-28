Friday, May 29, 2020
Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Is Currently 2.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] price surged by 2.65 percent to reach at $0.64. A sum of 6646407 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.14M shares. Altice USA Inc. shares reached a high of $24.835 and dropped to a low of $23.93 until finishing in the latest session at $24.82.

The one-year ATUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.51. The average equity rating for ATUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $32.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $36, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ATUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.61, while it was recorded at 24.44 for the last single week of trading, and 26.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altice USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.43 and a Gross Margin at +43.00. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.42.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 7.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,039.65. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,080.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $12,985 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

ATUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altice USA Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS.

