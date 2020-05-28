Alembic Global Advisors Downgrade Woodward Inc. [WWD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Woodward Inc. [NASDAQ: WWD] jumped around 2.64 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $70.47 at the close of the session, up 3.89%. Woodward Inc. stock is now -40.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WWD Stock saw the intraday high of $73.83 and lowest of $68.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 129.06, which means current price is +51.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 967.39K shares, WWD reached a trading volume of 1029412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Woodward Inc. [WWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWD shares is $62.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for Woodward Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $110 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Woodward Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Woodward Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for WWD in the course of the last twelve months was 24.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has WWD stock performed recently?

Woodward Inc. [WWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.47. With this latest performance, WWD shares gained by 27.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Woodward Inc. [WWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.62, while it was recorded at 64.88 for the last single week of trading, and 98.31 for the last 200 days.

Woodward Inc. [WWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Woodward Inc. [WWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.40 and a Gross Margin at +24.40. Woodward Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.95.

Return on Total Capital for WWD is now 10.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Woodward Inc. [WWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.83. Additionally, WWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Woodward Inc. [WWD] managed to generate an average of $28,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Woodward Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Woodward Inc. [WWD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Woodward Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Woodward Inc. go to 5.19%.

Insider trade positions for Woodward Inc. [WWD]

There are presently around $3,564 million, or 84.80% of WWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWD stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 6,730,932, which is approximately 467.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,392,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.76 million in WWD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $340.45 million in WWD stock with ownership of nearly -4.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Woodward Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Woodward Inc. [NASDAQ:WWD] by around 12,605,950 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 7,670,263 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 32,273,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,549,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWD stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,897,811 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,728,860 shares during the same period.