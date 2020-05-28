Alcoa Corporation [AA] moved up 11.42: Why It’s Important

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $9.76 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.925, while the highest price level was $9.79. The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.63 percent and weekly performance of 26.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.72M shares, AA reached to a volume of 11306959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $20 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21.50 to $20.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 67.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.10. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 32.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 15.77 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +11.45. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.72.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 10.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.69. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$81,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alcoa Corporation posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,235 million, or 78.30% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,278,127, which is approximately 3.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,475,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.77 million in AA stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $90.59 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 30.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 30,436,471 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 51,081,186 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 59,450,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,967,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,588,867 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 9,649,766 shares during the same period.