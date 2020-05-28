Friday, May 29, 2020
Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Revenue clocked in at $85.30 million, down -32.43% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $2.75 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.53, while the highest price level was $2.83. The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.43 percent and weekly performance of 10.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 4857042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47.

AGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.89. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agenus Inc. [AGEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 141.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $199 million, or 46.30% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 13,096,625, which is approximately 47.544% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 12,174,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.92 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26.07 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 29,671,039 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 6,107,183 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 42,456,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,234,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,817,560 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,183,001 shares during the same period.

