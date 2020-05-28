Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] is 2.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. [NYSE: GOLF] closed the trading session at $33.33 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.07, while the highest price level was $33.78. The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.55 percent and weekly performance of 11.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 549.46K shares, GOLF reached to a volume of 1078879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLF shares is $24.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLF stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Acushnet Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Acushnet Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $21, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on GOLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acushnet Holdings Corp. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLF in the course of the last twelve months was 32.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GOLF stock trade performance evaluation

Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, GOLF shares gained by 29.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.81 for Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.11, while it was recorded at 31.73 for the last single week of trading, and 28.23 for the last 200 days.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +50.93. Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.20.

Return on Total Capital for GOLF is now 13.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.71. Additionally, GOLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] managed to generate an average of $23,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acushnet Holdings Corp. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acushnet Holdings Corp. go to 5.00%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. [GOLF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,116 million, or 48.70% of GOLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLF stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 4,720,624, which is approximately -2.73% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,208,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.78 million in GOLF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $101.8 million in GOLF stock with ownership of nearly 1.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acushnet Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. [NYSE:GOLF] by around 4,933,014 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 5,463,604 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 24,108,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,505,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLF stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,503,536 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,655,367 shares during the same period.