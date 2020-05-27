why The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.27

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ: LSXMA] gained 4.16% on the last trading session, reaching $33.83 price per share at the time. The Liberty SiriusXM Group represents 318.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.38 billion with the latest information. LSXMA stock price has been found in the range of $32.98 to $34.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, LSXMA reached a trading volume of 1132844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMA shares is $49.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $55 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on LSXMA stock. On September 27, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for LSXMA shares from 66 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Liberty SiriusXM Group is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSXMA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for LSXMA stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, LSXMA shares gained by 12.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.94, while it was recorded at 32.76 for the last single week of trading, and 41.57 for the last 200 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]

There are presently around $3,083 million, or 93.80% of LSXMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSXMA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 14,860,360, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,609,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.64 million in LSXMA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $201.23 million in LSXMA stock with ownership of nearly -0.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ:LSXMA] by around 10,864,284 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 11,446,749 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 72,618,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,929,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSXMA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,291,156 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,411,793 shares during the same period.