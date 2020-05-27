why Global Payments Inc. [GPN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $178.70

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] jumped around 0.68 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $177.43 at the close of the session, up 0.38%. Global Payments Inc. stock is now -2.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPN Stock saw the intraday high of $182.79 and lowest of $176.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 209.62, which means current price is +68.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 1556137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $178.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock. On January 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GPN shares from 195 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 6.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 47.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has GPN stock performed recently?

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, GPN shares gained by 15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.03 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.70, while it was recorded at 178.19 for the last single week of trading, and 170.98 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32 and a Gross Margin at +57.78. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for GPN is now 4.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.17. Additionally, GPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] managed to generate an average of $17,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Payments Inc. posted 1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 15.10%.

Insider trade positions for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

There are presently around $47,163 million, or 91.70% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 43,256,069, which is approximately 13.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,625,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.35 billion in GPN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.78 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly 3.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 22,673,351 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 21,306,825 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 222,854,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,834,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,640,068 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,907,477 shares during the same period.