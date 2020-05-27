why Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.50

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.18%. Over the last 12 months, EXTR stock dropped by -43.12%. The one-year Extreme Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.09. The average equity rating for EXTR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $399.19 million, with 119.16 million shares outstanding and 117.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, EXTR stock reached a trading volume of 1204318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Extreme Networks Inc. stock. On February 07, 2018, analysts increased their price target for EXTR shares from 14.85 to 15.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, EXTR shares gained by 9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Extreme Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +54.42. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.60.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now -2.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.11. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] managed to generate an average of -$9,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EXTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extreme Networks Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $318 million, or 80.70% of EXTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,730,633, which is approximately 0.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,571,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.46 million in EXTR stocks shares; and PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, currently with $22.62 million in EXTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extreme Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:EXTR] by around 11,207,059 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 15,953,935 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 68,723,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,884,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXTR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,854,992 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,349,303 shares during the same period.