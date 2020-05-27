Friday, May 29, 2020
Wells Fargo slashes price target on Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans
Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.29%. Over the last 12 months, EDIT stock rose by 26.20%. The one-year Editas Medicine Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.55. The average equity rating for EDIT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.50 billion, with 54.59 million shares outstanding and 53.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, EDIT stock reached a trading volume of 1617145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $36.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60.

EDIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, EDIT shares gained by 9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.08, while it was recorded at 28.48 for the last single week of trading, and 24.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Editas Medicine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -686.39. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -651.43.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -50.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.08. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$643,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 91.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

EDIT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Editas Medicine Inc. posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,379 million, or 75.10% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,335,941, which is approximately 19.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 5,107,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.74 million in EDIT stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $153.74 million in EDIT stock with ownership of nearly 3.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Editas Medicine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT] by around 3,521,201 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 3,142,831 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 39,147,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,811,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDIT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 375,611 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,029,173 shares during the same period.

Previous articleExact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $70
Next articleEndurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] Stock trading around $3.01 per share: What’s Next?

