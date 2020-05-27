TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] stock Downgrade by Vertical Research analyst, price target now $309

TransDigm Group Incorporated [NYSE: TDG] traded at a high on 05/26/20, posting a 5.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $403.06. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1023568 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TransDigm Group Incorporated stands at 4.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.77%.

The market cap for TDG stock reached $21.48 billion, with 57.40 million shares outstanding and 52.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 966.52K shares, TDG reached a trading volume of 1023568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDG shares is $372.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for TransDigm Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for TransDigm Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $520, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransDigm Group Incorporated is set at 24.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62.

How has TDG stock performed recently?

TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.78. With this latest performance, TDG shares gained by 32.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 328.69, while it was recorded at 377.15 for the last single week of trading, and 501.54 for the last 200 days.

TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.55 and a Gross Margin at +51.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.94.

Return on Total Capital for TDG is now 16.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.00. Additionally, TDG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 103.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] managed to generate an average of $39,799 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.TransDigm Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransDigm Group Incorporated posted 4.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.88/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransDigm Group Incorporated go to -2.31%.

Insider trade positions for TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG]

There are presently around $20,894 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,617,861, which is approximately 2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 5,556,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in TDG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 billion in TDG stock with ownership of nearly 8.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransDigm Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in TransDigm Group Incorporated [NYSE:TDG] by around 8,577,829 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 7,241,138 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 39,050,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,869,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,741,129 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 2,118,240 shares during the same period.