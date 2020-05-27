Tiffany & Co. [TIF] fell -6.20% so far this year. What now?

Tiffany & Co. [NYSE: TIF] traded at a high on 05/26/20, posting a 0.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $125.37. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2841350 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tiffany & Co. stands at 1.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.05%.

The market cap for TIF stock reached $15.37 billion, with 121.40 million shares outstanding and 120.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, TIF reached a trading volume of 2841350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tiffany & Co. [TIF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIF shares is $133.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIF stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Tiffany & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Tiffany & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on TIF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tiffany & Co. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIF in the course of the last twelve months was 207.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has TIF stock performed recently?

Tiffany & Co. [TIF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, TIF shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.57 for Tiffany & Co. [TIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.71, while it was recorded at 126.09 for the last single week of trading, and 118.79 for the last 200 days.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tiffany & Co. [TIF] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +62.39. Tiffany & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for TIF is now 15.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.51. Additionally, TIF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] managed to generate an average of $38,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Tiffany & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Tiffany & Co. [TIF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tiffany & Co. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tiffany & Co. go to 8.12%.

Insider trade positions for Tiffany & Co. [TIF]

There are presently around $12,388 million, or 94.30% of TIF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,658,729, which is approximately 2.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,324,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in TIF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $588.59 million in TIF stock with ownership of nearly 12.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tiffany & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Tiffany & Co. [NYSE:TIF] by around 22,163,183 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 27,908,531 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 48,976,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,048,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIF stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,137,801 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 9,176,352 shares during the same period.