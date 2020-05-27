The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] Stock trading around $134.64 per share: What’s Next?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [NYSE: SMG] plunged by -$16.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $150.455 during the day while it closed the day at $134.64. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stock has also loss -7.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SMG stock has inclined by 18.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.39% and gained 26.80% year-on date.

The market cap for SMG stock reached $7.42 billion, with 55.70 million shares outstanding and 39.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 547.98K shares, SMG reached a trading volume of 1219365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMG shares is $124.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $99, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on SMG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

SMG stock trade performance evaluation

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.09. With this latest performance, SMG shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.62, while it was recorded at 144.59 for the last single week of trading, and 109.57 for the last 200 days.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.47 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.85.

Return on Total Capital for SMG is now 17.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.80. Additionally, SMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] managed to generate an average of $78,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company posted 3.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company go to 10.10%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,357 million, or 64.70% of SMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,563,525, which is approximately -2.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,623,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.03 million in SMG stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $440.78 million in SMG stock with ownership of nearly 6.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [NYSE:SMG] by around 3,243,723 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 5,008,423 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 27,298,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,550,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,184,085 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,440,831 shares during the same period.