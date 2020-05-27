Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain 6.35% so far this year. What now?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] loss -7.34% or -10.31 points to close at $130.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5865395 shares. It opened the trading session at $142.44, the shares rose to $142.75 and dropped to $129.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTWO points out that the company has recorded 6.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, TTWO reached to a volume of 5865395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $132.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $142 to $149, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 5.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for TTWO stock

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.14, while it was recorded at 139.60 for the last single week of trading, and 122.93 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.77 and a Gross Margin at +48.51. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 13.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

There are presently around $14,965 million, or 96.40% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,347,210, which is approximately 1.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,190,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $780.39 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 5.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 18,477,196 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 16,826,040 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 71,198,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,501,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,714,280 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 3,716,003 shares during the same period.