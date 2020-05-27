Friday, May 29, 2020
type here...
Companies

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] fell -49.12% so far this year. What now?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Industry

Oppenheimer Initiated Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. closed the trading session at $0.47 on 05/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.41,...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Snap Inc. [SNAP] reaches 24.99B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Snap Inc. plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $18.03 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Wells Fargo & Company stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.44% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] stock Downgrade by Vertical Research analyst, price target now $309

Misty Lee - 0
TransDigm Group Incorporated traded at a high on 05/26/20, posting a 5.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $403.06. The...
Read more

SunCoke Energy Inc. [NYSE: SXC] gained 5.32% or 0.16 points to close at $3.17 with a heavy trading volume of 1975801 shares. It opened the trading session at $3.13, the shares rose to $3.19 and dropped to $3.005, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SXC points out that the company has recorded -36.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, SXC reached to a volume of 1975801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for SunCoke Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for SunCoke Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on SXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunCoke Energy Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SXC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for SXC stock

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, SXC shares gained by 19.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.75 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.52.

Return on Total Capital for SXC is now 7.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.53. Additionally, SXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] managed to generate an average of -$170,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.SunCoke Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunCoke Energy Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunCoke Energy Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]

There are presently around $216 million, or 88.40% of SXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,575,972, which is approximately -2.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,071,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.28 million in SXC stocks shares; and MANGROVE PARTNERS, currently with $17.43 million in SXC stock with ownership of nearly 13.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunCoke Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in SunCoke Energy Inc. [NYSE:SXC] by around 4,584,481 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 9,820,747 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 57,217,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,622,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,231,984 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,074,778 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket cap of Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] reaches 15.49M – now what?
Next articleOutfront Media Inc. [OUT] moved up 2.54: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

JP Morgan Downgrade Fastenal Company [FAST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fastenal Company closed the trading session at $40.54 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.325, while...
Read more
Companies

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] is -25.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Valero Energy Corporation surged by $1.48 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $71.285 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] Is Currently 2.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Parker-Hannifin Corporation closed the trading session at $183.69 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $180.0675, while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

JP Morgan Downgrade Fastenal Company [FAST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fastenal Company closed the trading session at $40.54 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.325, while...
Read more
Market

Citigroup slashes price target on CarGurus Inc. [CARG] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CarGurus Inc. jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.64 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. CarGurus Inc....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category