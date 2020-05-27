Stifel Upgrade Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OBLN] closed the trading session at $0.94 on 05/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8799, while the highest price level was $1.48. The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.53 percent and weekly performance of 9.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 317.66K shares, OBLN reached to a volume of 12581550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

OBLN stock trade performance evaluation

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.29. With this latest performance, OBLN shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8256, while it was recorded at 0.8680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5928 for the last 200 days.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -674.52 and a Gross Margin at +11.70. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -721.61.

Return on Total Capital for OBLN is now -110.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -160.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.12. Additionally, OBLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] managed to generate an average of -$696,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. posted -3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.7/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBLN.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 25.20% of OBLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBLN stocks are: INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO with ownership of 380,224, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 180,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in OBLN stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in OBLN stock with ownership of nearly -69.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OBLN] by around 239,528 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 441,540 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 366,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,047,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBLN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,105 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 42,671 shares during the same period.