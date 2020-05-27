Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell -23.36% so far this year. What now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] gained 3.30% or 0.18 points to close at $5.48 with a heavy trading volume of 37984702 shares. It opened the trading session at $5.44, the shares rose to $5.515 and dropped to $5.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIRI points out that the company has recorded -21.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.03M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 37984702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $6.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $8.25 to $7.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for SIRI stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.24, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.53 and a Gross Margin at +43.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 27.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.47. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $201,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 12.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $4,360 million, or 19.00% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 134,828,811, which is approximately 5.096% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 132,418,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $702.48 million in SIRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $363.01 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -2.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 107,302,127 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 76,537,736 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 638,012,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,852,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,128,467 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 16,399,274 shares during the same period.