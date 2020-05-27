Friday, May 29, 2020
type here...
Finance

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] moved up 1.73: Why It’s Important

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Industry

Market cap of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] reaches 5.44B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation price surged by 2.35 percent to reach at $0.76. A sum of 3108930 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Seneca Biopharma Inc. [SNCA] moved up 49.69: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Seneca Biopharma Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 49.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.73 during the...
Read more
Industry

ENGlobal Corporation [ENG] Revenue clocked in at $63.50 million, up 8.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
ENGlobal Corporation price surged by 4.95 percent to reach at $0.05. A sum of 1056758 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

Silgan Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGN] surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $33.24 during the day while it closed the day at $32.94. Silgan Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLGN stock has inclined by 6.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.77% and gained 5.98% year-on date.

The market cap for SLGN stock reached $3.65 billion, with 110.86 million shares outstanding and 78.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 750.89K shares, SLGN reached a trading volume of 1064003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGN shares is $35.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Silgan Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SLGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silgan Holdings Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLGN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SLGN stock trade performance evaluation

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, SLGN shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.35, while it was recorded at 32.63 for the last single week of trading, and 30.69 for the last 200 days.

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.32.

Return on Total Capital for SLGN is now 12.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.40. Additionally, SLGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] managed to generate an average of $14,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Silgan Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Silgan Holdings Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silgan Holdings Inc. go to 5.74%.

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,396 million, or 68.00% of SLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,600,054, which is approximately 2.435% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,991,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.4 million in SLGN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $190.18 million in SLGN stock with ownership of nearly -20.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silgan Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Silgan Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGN] by around 6,901,158 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 7,815,922 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 59,268,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,985,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,417,092 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,745,950 shares during the same period.

Previous articleHealthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell -6.32% so far this year. What now?
Next articleEssential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Revenue clocked in at $889.70 million, down -11.99% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

Robert W. Baird lifts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. gained 2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $48.49 price per share at the time. Wyndham Hotels &...
Read more
Finance

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] Stock trading around $75.38 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $75.38 price per share at the time. Expeditors International of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

JP Morgan Downgrade Fastenal Company [FAST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fastenal Company closed the trading session at $40.54 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.325, while...
Read more
Market

Citigroup slashes price target on CarGurus Inc. [CARG] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CarGurus Inc. jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.64 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. CarGurus Inc....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category