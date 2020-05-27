Friday, May 29, 2020
type here...
Finance

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] Revenue clocked in at $96.30 million, down -43.94% YTD: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford
0
0

Must read

Industry

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Stock trading around $2.70 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
W&T Offshore Inc. plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.76 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Is Currently 5.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
U.S. Bancorp gained 5.00% or 1.79 points to close at $37.62 with a heavy trading volume of 9893050 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Finance

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Is Currently 1.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Healthcare Trust of America Inc. closed the trading session at $27.13 on 05/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more
Finance

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell -11.19% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
NRG Energy Inc. slipped around -0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.30 at the close of the session, down -0.56%. NRG...
Read more

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SQBG] price surged by 8.05 percent to reach at $0.01. A sum of 3918776 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 837.90K shares. Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares reached a high of $0.198 and dropped to a low of $0.1711 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The average equity rating for SQBG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $6 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while FBR & Co. analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequential Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

SQBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SQBG shares gained by 14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1911, while it was recorded at 0.1857 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2877 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sequential Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SQBG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequential Brands Group Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 40.70% of SQBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQBG stocks are: PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 8,463,319, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 6,369,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in SQBG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.26 million in SQBG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SQBG] by around 29,500 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,137,414 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 17,810,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,977,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQBG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,060 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,088,245 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAtara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] moved down -23.57: Why It’s Important
Next articlePrecigen Inc. [PGEN] is -54.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

Robert W. Baird lifts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. gained 2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $48.49 price per share at the time. Wyndham Hotels &...
Read more
Finance

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] Stock trading around $75.38 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $75.38 price per share at the time. Expeditors International of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of CVS Health Corporation [CVS] reaches 86.24B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CVS Health Corporation gained 2.06% or 1.33 points to close at $65.97 with a heavy trading volume of 7035174 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

JP Morgan Downgrade Fastenal Company [FAST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fastenal Company closed the trading session at $40.54 on 05/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.325, while...
Read more
Market

Citigroup slashes price target on CarGurus Inc. [CARG] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CarGurus Inc. jumped around 0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.64 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. CarGurus Inc....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Stock trading around $1.52 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MannKind Corporation traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 2.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.52. The results...
Read more
Industry

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] gain 21.79% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 2.02 percent to reach at $3.11. A sum of 1242158 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category