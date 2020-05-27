Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] moved down -9.32: Why It’s Important

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] traded at a low on 05/26/20, posting a -9.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.07. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1097897 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 20.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.28%.

The market cap for SLRX stock reached $15.69 million, with 9.54 million shares outstanding and 13.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 387.02K shares, SLRX reached a trading volume of 1097897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has SLRX stock performed recently?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.81. With this latest performance, SLRX shares gained by 70.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.20 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7590, while it was recorded at 1.1640 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4095 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -238.53. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.23.

Return on Total Capital for SLRX is now -81.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.75. Additionally, SLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] managed to generate an average of -$867,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 697.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Insider trade positions for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 28.40% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 304,347, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 228,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in SLRX stocks shares; and DOUGLASS WINTHROP ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.09 million in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 559,571 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 85 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 222,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 377,834 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 33 shares during the same period.