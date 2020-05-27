Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] – find out why.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HCSG] gained 9.73% on the last trading session, reaching $23.79 price per share at the time. Healthcare Services Group Inc. represents 74.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.80 billion with the latest information. HCSG stock price has been found in the range of $22.325 to $24.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 977.31K shares, HCSG reached a trading volume of 2329803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCSG shares is $28.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stock. On July 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HCSG shares from 40 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Services Group Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCSG in the course of the last twelve months was 70.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for HCSG stock

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, HCSG shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.69, while it was recorded at 22.47 for the last single week of trading, and 24.49 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.23 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.51.

Return on Total Capital for HCSG is now 16.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, HCSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] managed to generate an average of $1,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.57.Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthcare Services Group Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Services Group Inc. go to -2.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]

There are presently around $1,825 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCSG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,524,104, which is approximately -7.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,770,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.47 million in HCSG stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $125.22 million in HCSG stock with ownership of nearly 1.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HCSG] by around 7,658,938 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 11,692,012 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 64,807,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,158,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCSG stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,653,675 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,720,092 shares during the same period.