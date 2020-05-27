Regency Centers Corporation [REG] Revenue clocked in at $1.13 billion, down -28.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ: REG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.21%. Over the last 12 months, REG stock dropped by -32.41%. The one-year Regency Centers Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.18. The average equity rating for REG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.81 billion, with 167.91 million shares outstanding and 167.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, REG stock reached a trading volume of 1541007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regency Centers Corporation [REG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REG shares is $51.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Regency Centers Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Regency Centers Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $66 to $71, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on REG stock. On December 18, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for REG shares from 71 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regency Centers Corporation is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for REG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for REG in the course of the last twelve months was 37.63.

REG Stock Performance Analysis:

Regency Centers Corporation [REG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.21. With this latest performance, REG shares gained by 27.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for Regency Centers Corporation [REG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.39, while it was recorded at 42.30 for the last single week of trading, and 58.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regency Centers Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regency Centers Corporation [REG] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.39 and a Gross Margin at +41.83. Regency Centers Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for REG is now 2.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regency Centers Corporation [REG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.67. Additionally, REG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regency Centers Corporation [REG] managed to generate an average of $532,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

REG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regency Centers Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regency Centers Corporation go to 9.10%.

Regency Centers Corporation [REG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,907 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,008,573, which is approximately 2.086% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,440,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $719.58 million in REG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $474.16 million in REG stock with ownership of nearly -1.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regency Centers Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ:REG] by around 18,570,449 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 12,854,557 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 135,984,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,409,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,122,914 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,496,412 shares during the same period.