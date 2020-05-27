RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] – find out why.

Homology Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ: FIXX] closed the trading session at $16.22 on 05/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.7544, while the highest price level was $16.66. The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.67 percent and weekly performance of 21.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 386.02K shares, FIXX reached to a volume of 1077095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Homology Medicines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Homology Medicines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on FIXX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Homology Medicines Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIXX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 364.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22.

FIXX stock trade performance evaluation

Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.46. With this latest performance, FIXX shares gained by 22.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.42, while it was recorded at 15.22 for the last single week of trading, and 16.49 for the last 200 days.

Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6599.22. Homology Medicines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6237.45.

Return on Total Capital for FIXX is now -48.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] managed to generate an average of -$556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Homology Medicines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Homology Medicines Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIXX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Homology Medicines Inc. go to -9.40%.

Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $580 million, or 95.60% of FIXX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIXX stocks are: 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,535,919, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 4,399,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.94 million in FIXX stocks shares; and DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), currently with $63.27 million in FIXX stock with ownership of nearly -23.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Homology Medicines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Homology Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ:FIXX] by around 2,433,959 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,397,612 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 32,189,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,021,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIXX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,557,854 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 587,185 shares during the same period.