RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] – find out why.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] slipped around -0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $20.44 at the close of the session, down -0.58%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock is now 77.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADVM Stock saw the intraday high of $22.19 and lowest of $20.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.79, which means current price is +177.72% above from all time high which was touched on 05/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, ADVM reached a trading volume of 1031175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADVM shares is $17.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price from $13 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ADVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5401.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

How has ADVM stock performed recently?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.62. With this latest performance, ADVM shares gained by 57.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.55, while it was recorded at 20.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.92 for the last 200 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -27418.00. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25794.40.

Return on Total Capital for ADVM is now -33.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.55. Additionally, ADVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] managed to generate an average of -$565,667 per employee.Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings analysis for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADVM.

Insider trade positions for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

There are presently around $1,760 million, or 80.01% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,272,714, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 7,150,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.0 million in ADVM stocks shares; and VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $145.32 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 36,060,361 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,883,734 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 44,648,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,592,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,125,233 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,190,901 shares during the same period.