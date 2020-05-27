Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] Is Currently 6.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.80 at the close of the session, up 6.06%. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock is now -66.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLYA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.88 and lowest of $2.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.59, which means current price is +115.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, PLYA reached a trading volume of 1589798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYA shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $8 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has PLYA stock performed recently?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.28. With this latest performance, PLYA shares gained by 27.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.09 for the last 200 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.24 and a Gross Margin at +25.00. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for PLYA is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.30. Additionally, PLYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Earnings analysis for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. go to 15.48%.

Insider trade positions for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]

There are presently around $248 million, or 71.10% of PLYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLYA stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 30,606,930, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.4 million in PLYA stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $25.36 million in PLYA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ:PLYA] by around 8,869,784 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 10,924,154 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 74,021,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,815,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLYA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,798 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,296,138 shares during the same period.