Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -74.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] gained 3.46% or 0.08 points to close at $2.39 with a heavy trading volume of 1014596 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.32, the shares rose to $2.7999 and dropped to $2.251, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHIO points out that the company has recorded -66.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -49.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 370.91K shares, PHIO reached to a volume of 1014596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for PHIO stock

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, PHIO shares gained by 27.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.76 for the last 200 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -42795.24. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42419.05.

Return on Total Capital for PHIO is now -90.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.01. Additionally, PHIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] managed to generate an average of -$809,818 per employee.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted -18.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -20.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHIO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 20.90% of PHIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHIO stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 360,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 255,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in PHIO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.1 million in PHIO stock with ownership of nearly 578.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO] by around 698,191 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 59,735 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 52,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 705,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHIO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 651,250 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,886 shares during the same period.