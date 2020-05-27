Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] fell -78.61% so far this year. What now?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] price plunged by -3.39 percent to reach at -$0.04. A sum of 2374637 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.26M shares. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares reached a high of $1.17 and dropped to a low of $1.10 until finishing in the latest session at $1.14.

The average equity rating for PEI stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]:

SunTrust have made an estimate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.63.

PEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PEI shares gained by 34.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0365, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9121 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.27. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.52.

Return on Total Capital for PEI is now -2.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 409.04. Additionally, PEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 398.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] managed to generate an average of -$50,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

PEI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust go to 1.00%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 63.20% of PEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,578,742, which is approximately -0.182% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,172,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.0 million in PEI stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $4.26 million in PEI stock with ownership of nearly 2.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI] by around 3,862,983 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 8,607,167 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 34,667,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,137,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,015,336 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,709,451 shares during the same period.