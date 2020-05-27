Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] is -7.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCO] gained 8.74% or 1.52 points to close at $18.92 with a heavy trading volume of 1502915 shares. It opened the trading session at $18.06, the shares rose to $19.1799 and dropped to $18.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PDCO points out that the company has recorded -0.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, PDCO reached to a volume of 1502915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCO shares is $20.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Patterson Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Patterson Companies Inc. stock. On January 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDCO shares from 19.50 to 22.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson Companies Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for PDCO stock

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.02. With this latest performance, PDCO shares gained by 23.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.06, while it was recorded at 17.52 for the last single week of trading, and 18.87 for the last 200 days.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.11 and a Gross Margin at +21.36. Patterson Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for PDCO is now 7.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.72. Additionally, PDCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO] managed to generate an average of $10,722 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Patterson Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Patterson Companies Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patterson Companies Inc. go to 5.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Patterson Companies Inc. [PDCO]

There are presently around $1,487 million, or 90.60% of PDCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,975,498, which is approximately 8.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,835,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.54 million in PDCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $151.69 million in PDCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCO] by around 9,602,847 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 12,960,075 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 62,902,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,465,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,179,171 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,777,148 shares during the same period.